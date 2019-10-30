W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $17.35 Per Share

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $17.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

NYSE GWW opened at $312.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in W W Grainger by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in W W Grainger by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in W W Grainger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

