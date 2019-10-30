Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

