Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$129.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,028. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.