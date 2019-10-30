Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,814,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

