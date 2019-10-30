Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

