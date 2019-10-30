Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 727,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

