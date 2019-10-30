Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,719. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 143,077 shares of company stock worth $8,023,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

