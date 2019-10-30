Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 230.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 518,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 669,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 5,059,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,454. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,258. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

