Washington Trust Bank Sells 76 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.72. The stock had a trading volume of 429,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

