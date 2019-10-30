Washington Trust Bank Sells 771 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,271. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.