Washington Trust Bank Sells 956 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

