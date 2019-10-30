Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.55

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 3577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $503.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 67,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.