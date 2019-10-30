Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,413. Watford has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $153,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

