Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 21,453 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 6.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $118,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.24. 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,915. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

