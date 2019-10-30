WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,058 shares of company stock valued at $8,368,493. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

