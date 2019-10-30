WBI Investments Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,478,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 7,226 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven purchased 3,800 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 515,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,035. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $954.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

