WBI Investments Inc. Invests $884,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 480,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.