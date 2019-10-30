WBI Investments Inc. Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. 758,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,282 shares of company stock worth $4,803,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.