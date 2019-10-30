Wealth Architects LLC Sells 951 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,292,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591,945. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.49.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

