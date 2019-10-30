Webster Financial Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

