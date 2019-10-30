Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers USA Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Wedbush reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Skechers USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.