Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 34.7% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 116.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

