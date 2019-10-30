Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.59. 384,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.49 million and a PE ratio of 45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

