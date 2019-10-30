Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.28

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$41.28 ($29.28) and last traded at A$41.00 ($29.08), with a volume of 957085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$41.05 ($29.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$37.69.

In other news, insider Rob Scott 42,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd.

About Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

