Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.21. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 260,683 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.58.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$889,200. Also, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$448,500. Insiders bought 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $94,944 over the last 90 days.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

