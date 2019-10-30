Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 155000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

