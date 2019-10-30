Westpac Banking’s (WBK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.66 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

