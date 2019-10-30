Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 317,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

