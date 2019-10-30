Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) Given a C$0.32 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price objective on Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YTY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. 39,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,867. Wi2Wi has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

About Wi2Wi

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

