Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

WGO stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

