Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Update

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 15,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

WIT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 1,226,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

