WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, 490 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 90.29% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.