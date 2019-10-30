Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 948,521 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 324,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

