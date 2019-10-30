World Asset Management Inc Acquires 242 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Athene were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Athene by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 134,061 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,148. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

