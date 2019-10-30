World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 560,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

