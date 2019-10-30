World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 126,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,626,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 355,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,763. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

