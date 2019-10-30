World Asset Management Inc Takes $216,000 Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 118,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 3,319,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

