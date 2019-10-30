WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WVFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

