Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.54-5.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. 830,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,950. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

