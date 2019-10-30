Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91,600.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.