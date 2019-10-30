X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.93, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.