Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xerox were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 2,913,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,059. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

