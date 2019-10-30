Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $121,147.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $103,080.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $110,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

YMAB stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

