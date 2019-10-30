Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $40.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.32.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $121,147.50. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,582,615. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

