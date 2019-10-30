Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at TD Securities

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.78. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 493,416 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,226,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 225,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

