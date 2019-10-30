Yaniv Carmi Sells 75,000 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($147,001.18).

Shares of TRMR stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 196.92 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

