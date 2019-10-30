Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.90

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 517176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.55 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.65.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

