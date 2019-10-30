Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,523 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,887. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

