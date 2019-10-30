YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Down 14.1%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, approximately 1,464,990 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,032,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 4.63.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.