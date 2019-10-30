YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YRCW shares. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

